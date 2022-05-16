The police in Anambra state have killed two gunmen enforcing the sit-at-home order by the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Daily Trust reports that the gunmen were killed along Umunze road in the Orumba south local government area of Anambra on Monday, May 16.

Two yet to be identified gunmen have been killed by the police in Anambra state. Photo: Niger Police Force

The spokesperson of the police in Anambra state, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, said that officers on the crime prevention patrol engaged the gunmen in a shootout.

The Punch reports that Ikenga noted that the group of suspected IPOB members were seen enforcing the sit-at-home order around the area, causing fear among residents.

His words:

“The Anambra State Command Operatives on crime prevention patrol in the early hours of today 16/5/2022 along Umunze, road, Orumba south LGA, engage armed bearing gunmen allegedly enforcing sit-at-home in Anambra state.

“The Operatives neutralized two of the miscreants and recovered a white Toyota Hiace Bus. Further details showed that these miscreants were obstructing the movement of innocent road users going for their businesses."

Ikenga further stated that the suspected criminal forcefully collect motorbikes and tricycles of their victims, chase away the passengers and then set the motorcycle or tricycle ablaze.

He also ensured residents of Anambra state that the police command has intensified patrol within the state and the situation is being monitored.

