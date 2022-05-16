The president of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, reportedly died on Friday, May 13

The UAE's ministry of presidential affairs made the disclosure through a tweet while noting the president died at the age of 73

Meanwhile, in a condolence message by his media office to the Government and people of the UAE in Lagos, Tinubu described the late leader as a great reformer and a visionary leader

All Progressives Congress national leader and leading presidential aspirant, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has described the President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nayhan, who died on Friday, May 13, as a great reformer and visionary leader who reshaped the governance and economy of the UAE.

In a condolence message to the government and people of the UAE issued by his Media Office at the weekend in Abuja, Asiwaju Tinubu said as president from 2004 until his death, “Sheikh Khalifa strategically guided the UAE government toward balanced and sustainable development in order to ensure the prosperity of his people.”

Shaikh Khalifa bin Zaid An Nahyan, one of the most richest person in the world was buried on Friday, May 13, after Jumuah. Photo credit: Halal or Haram?

Source: Facebook

In a statement sent to Legit.ng by the Tinubu Media office, the presidential aspirant said:

“The passing onFriday of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nayhan, the President of the United Arab Emirates, saddened me. Sheikh Khalifa was a great reformer and a visionary leader who reshaped and improved the governance and economy of the United Arab Emirates.

“Because of his devoted leadership, Sheikh Khalifa had a devoted following. He enjoyed the enduring respect of his people. He will long be remembered for his achievements and pivotal role in the exceptional and rapid development of the UAE.

“As President from 2004 until his death, Sheikh Khalifa strategically guided the UAE government toward balanced and sustainable development in order to ensure the prosperity of his people. His primary ambition was said to be upholding the legacy of his father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

“By remaining true to the dream of his father, Sheikh Khalifa’s numerous and lasting achievements mean that he not only fulfilled the ambition of a dutiful son but established an impressive legacy in his own right.

“As a mark of his father’s confidence in him, Sheikh Khalifa was appointed to his first official role at the young age of eighteen. Where others might have lost their way, Sheikh Khalifa fully justified that confidence, assuming the mantle of leadership with the ease and skill with which his name has come to be synonymous.

“Sheikh Khalifa will remain an example of what a resolute, visionary leader can do to advance his society toward progress and prosperity for all its people.

Sheikh Khalifa was a great statesman, a caring husband, and a devoted father. He will surely be missed. May Almighty Allah grant him Aljanna Firdaus. Amin.”

