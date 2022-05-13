The family members of retired brigadier-general Sidi Ali has announced his death following a brief illness

A retired brigadier-general, Sidi Ali, who helped averted the April 22, 1990 coup carried out by Gideon Orkar, has died.

The news of his death was disclosed by his brother, Munzali Jibrin, a professor of political science from Bayero University, Kano.

He said he died at his residence in Hotoro area, Kano, on Friday, May 13.

The family members of retired brigadier-general Sidi Ali has announced news of his death.

He said:

“The death has occurred of our brother and friend Brigadier-General Muhammad Ali Sidi Fagge (Sidi Ali) early this morning after a period of illness at his Hotoro residence. He has since been buried.

“May Allah forgive him his sins and give us the fortitude to accept his recall by his Maker. May we all be re-assembled in Aljannah."

According to Premium Times, Ali who is said to be the most senior officer in the Villa during the Orkar attempted coup, he (Muhammad Sidi Ali) found himself coordinating the resistance which eventually led to the collapse of the coup.

Dodan Barracks, located in Ikoyi, Lagos, was the seat of power in Nigeria.

Mr Ali was a graduate of Business Administration from Ahmadu Bello University, who joined the Nigerian Army in the 1970s and was deployed to the Ordnance Corps, which is in charge of storing weapons of all descriptions.

He rose to the rank of a one-star General before retiring.

The failed coup led by Mr Orkar, a major, attempted to overthrow the government of Ibrahim Babangida.

The coup attempt was said to be the bloodiest in Nigeria’s history.

Mr Orkar and 41 other plotters were captured by government troops and subsequently, convicted of treason.

On 27 July 1990, they were executed by firing squad.

