The restrictions imposed on travellers who visited Nigerian and ten other African countries by the United Arab Emirates has been lifted

Recall that the country placed travel restrictions on flights from Nigeria, South Africa, Kenya, Ethiopia and eight other African countries

Meanwhile, the travel ban was initially imposed following rising cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19

The United Arab Emirates has announced plans to lift its entry and transit ban on travellers who had recently visited Nigeria, South Africa, Kenya, Ethiopia and eight other African countries.

According to Sahara Reporters, the lifting of the ban was made known on Wednesday, January 25, by the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Emergency Management Authority (NCEMA).

The ban was initially imposed in light of the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

Holiday travelers transit through Dulles International Airport in Dulles, Virginia, on December 20, 2021. Photo credit: DANIEL SLIM/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

NCEMA said on Twitter:

“From January 29, entry into the UAE for arrivals from Kenya, Tanzania, Ethiopia, Nigeria, the Republic of the Congo, the Republic of South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia and Zimbabwe is allowed again."

The initial ban covered travellers who had visited certain African countries in the previous 14 days.

The changes will come into effect at 2:30pm on Saturday, January 29.

Other countries

Other countries to be affected by the lift include;

Tanzania, Republic of Congo, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia and Zimbabwe.

Under the new regulations, while travellers will be required to obtain a negative COVID-19 PCR test 48 hours prior to departure and a negative rapid-PCR test at the departure airport, those travelling from Uganda, Ghana and Rwanda will also have to take the three tests. Passengers will also be tested on arrival.

List of 70 countries UAE approves for visa-on-arrival

Meanwhile, the United Arab Emirates has approved visa-on-arrival for passport holders from at least 70 countries across the world.

Legit.ng notes that the list of the eligible countries for the visa-on-arrival policy is available on the official website of Etihad Airlines.

A statement on the airline's website stated that anyone from the listed countries does not need to apply for a visa before travelling to the UAE. Nigeria, Africa's most populous country and the continent's biggest economy, is absent on the list.

