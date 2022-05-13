For obvious reason, the entire United Arab Emirates (UAE) has been thrown into a state of deep mourning

The UAE's ministry of presidential affairs has announced the death of President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan

The ministry said that Al Nahyan's death which took place on Friday, May 13, will be mourned for four days

UAE - The president of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has been reported dead.

President Nahyan, according to a tweet by Emirates News Agency (WAM), died on Friday, May 13, at the age of 73 years.

Al Nahyan died at the age of 73 years on Friday, May 13 (Photo: @WAMNEWS_ENGP)

Source: Twitter

WAM said:

"The Ministry of Presidential Affairs has mourned to the UAE people, Arab and Islamic nations and the world the death of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who passed away on Friday, 13th May, 2022, wishing Allah Almighty to grant him eternal peace.

"The ministry announced forty-day mourning with the flag flown at half-mast in UAE starting today, with work to be suspended at all ministries, departments, and federal, local and private entities from Saturday, 14th May, with work to resume on Tuesday, 17th May."

A report by CNN has it that late President Al Nahyan's policies entrenched in the spirit of modernization were very instrumental in transforming the UAE into the regional powerhouse he left it at his death.

Since his encounter with stroke and the surgery he underwent in 2014, the late Arab leader has occupied a ceremonial place in the nation's presidency, while his brother, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, has been seen as the de-facto leader of the UAE.

The deceased, born in 1948 in the Eastern Region of Abu Dhabi, succeeded his father and founder of the nation, Sheikh Zayed al Nahyan, in 2004.

Source: Legit.ng