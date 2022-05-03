The federal government may be forced to release detained terrorists in exchange for Kaduna train hostages

There are 68 Nigerians currently being held hostage in the camp of the terrorists according to official sources

The terrorists are demanding the immediate release of some of their commanders before they release the hostages

FCT, Abuja - A report by The Punch newspaper indicates that the federal government may concede to the demands of the terrorists who attacked the Abuja-Kaduna train and abducted no fewer than 68 passengers at Katari, Kaduna state, on Monday, March 28.

The gang had demanded the release of some of its detained commanders and financiers in exchange for the abductees.

President Buhari spoke on the plight of the train victims during his speech to mark the Eid-el-Fitr celebrations. Photo credit: Audu Marte

Source: Getty Images

The gunmen had released one of the hostages, the Managing Director of the Bank of Agriculture, Alwan Hassan, following the alleged payment of a huge sum.

According to the report, negotiations with the armed gang are progressing but the government, it was gathered, had the option to yield to the gunmen’s demands or launch an all-out attack which is considered high risk.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Security sources said the terrorists were insisting on the release of their members as well as huge cash in exchange for the kidnap victims who include children, women, and some men, some of whom were injured during the train attack.

A source said:

“The negotiation with the terrorists is going on but the government is seriously considering how to safely navigate the situation without compromising the safety of the abductees or national security.

“The gunmen are insisting on the release of their commanders and financiers; they also want cash. Deliberation is going on at the highest level to resolve the impasse in a way that would not compromise national security or the safety of the abductees.”

Eid Fitr: Dattijo prays for safe return of Kaduna train attack victims

Recall that a leading governorship aspirant in Kaduna state, Muhammad Sani Abdullahi, on Monday, May 2, prayed for the safe return of victims of the Kaduna train attack.

Abdullahi popularly known as Dattijo, joined Governor Nasir El-Rufai, and other Muslim faithful to observe the Eid-el Fitr prayers at the revamped Murtala Mohammed Square, Kaduna.

Dattijo, in a statement by his media team, felicitated the Muslim community in Kaduna as well all others across Nigeria on the auspicious occasion of this year’s Eid-el-Fitri celebrations.

Buhari observes Eid prayers, says FG fully conscious of train victims' plight

In a related development, President Muhammadu Buhari has said his government is fully conscious of the Kaduna train victims' plight after he observed Eid-Al-Fitri prayers at the Mambila Barracks Eid ground in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Speaking after the prayers, Buhari said the security situation in Nigeria was giving him sleepless nights, saying:

“As we celebrate Eid with joy amidst friends and family members, we’re fully conscious that many families are in a state of anxiety on account of the many captives held by terrorists against their will, including those taken away after the tragic Abuja-Kaduna train bombing.”

Source: Legit.ng