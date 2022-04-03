The governor of Anambra state, Chukwuma Soludo, has advised the federal government on how to deal with Nnamdi Kanu's case

Soludo said the trial of the IPOB leader should be sped up so that he either gets convicted of freed by the court

The Anambra state governor also spoke on establishing a truth and reconciliation panel to address the agitation in the southeast region

Awka, Anambra state - Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra state has asked the federal government to handle the trial of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), with speed.

He explained that the speedy trial will ensure Kanu is either convicted or freed by the court on time instead of being kept “in indefinite detention”.

Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra state wants Nnamdi Kanu's trial sped up. Photo credits: @CCSoludo, @NewsWireNGR

Source: Twitter

The Anambra state governor said this at the peacebuilding and security dialogue held with stakeholders in Awka on Saturday, April 2, over the deteriorating security challenges in the region, TheCable reported.

Kanu: Justice delayed, justice denied, says Soludo

Soludo said an expeditious release of Kanu would cushion the insecurity impasse in the zone, Premium Times also stated.

He pointed out that “justice delayed is justice denied”.

The former CBN governor said the federal government should either speed up Kanu's trial or release him from indefinite detention.

He assured that he would lead his counterparts in the southeast to engage the federal government in dialogue on how to handle the insecurity situation in the region.

Drop your weapons, leave the forest, Soludo tells agitators

Meanwhile, Governor Soludo also called on all genuine agitators to drop their arms and leave the forest just as he warned criminal elements taking advantage of the situation to withdraw or face the full force of the law.

He said the state government would open rehabilitation centres for those who dropped their arms and set up a truth and reconciliation panel to investigate and placate those who lost their lives and property in the course of the struggle.

Soludo said he is ready for total engagement with all parties, including the aggrieved, in the quest for peace.

At last, IPOB cancels sit at home order across southeast

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that IPOB announced that it had repealed its sit-at-home order in southeastern Nigeria and described the cancellation as an effort to embrace peace talks initiated by the Anambra state government.

It was gathered that IPOB agreed to the appeal by the state government and traditional rulers to return calm to Igboland.

The feat was also brought about by the efforts of Igbo stakeholders and religious leaders.

Source: Legit.ng