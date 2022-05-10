Rotimi Amaechi, Nigeria's minister of information, hosted an international guest at Abuja recently

The visitor was an American boxing champion, Floyd Mayweather who came on a talent hunt mission

Mayweather said he knows Nigeria has a lot of talents who are hidden and that he visit is to make sure such persons come to the limelight

Abuja - Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, recently hosted American boxing champion, Floyd Mayweather in Abuja.

During a chat with Amaechi, Mayweather disclosed that his visit to Nigeria is to recreate himself in the country, Daily Trust reports.

Mayweather said Africa is dominating the US (Photo: Daily Trust)

Source: Facebook

He said Nigeria and Africa at large have a lot of young talents and that is why persons from the continents are dominating the United States, Punch added.

The sportsman said most of the talents are hidden and that is why he came to discover and showcase them.

His words:

“It’s all about giving back, helping the youths and the young generation coming up. I want to build a boxing camp for the kids. Different American trainers will come over and work with them.

“There are so many talents in the sports world over there in the United States, and Africa is dominating in the US now. There are so many hidden talents, so many skills, so we want the world to see these skills.

“We don’t want it to be hidden, like I was able to display my skills and talents to the world, here I am today. I want to build an academy just for the children to grow.”

On his part, the minister said the federal government will welcome any idea that will benefit Nigerian youths.

