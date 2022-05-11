Daddy Showkey shared a photo of American boxer, Floyd Mayweather, with Nigerian minister, Rotimi Amaechi

The veteran Nigerian singer expressed his displeasure at some boxing promoters who brought the American star to the country

Showkey wondered why an international star like Mayweather can be in Nigeria and will only be taken to the politicians without carrying the major players along

Singer Daddy Showkey is not cool with the boxing promoters who facilitated popular American boxer, Floyd Mayweather's visit to Nigeria.

The singer shared videos on Instagram to lampoon them and questioned the decision to take the superstar boxer to the politicians in Abuja.

Daddy Showkey speaks on Mayweather's visit to Nigeria. Credit: @daddyshowkey @nigerdeltainsider

Source: Instagram

Daddy Showkey wondered why the people who have been struggling to bring boxing back alive in the country were not carried along in the Mayweather's visit.

According to him:

"People who have been promoting, supporting, and, doing everything to bring boxing back alive in our country. You will bring international boxers, and you will not invite such people to join the campaign.

"You will take them to government officials who don't support boxing or sports in our country that have killed our sport generally."

He shared another video to stress his love for boxing and how the sport has a high success rate at the Olympics after athletics but the government failed them by not providing funds to represent the country at the last Olympics.

Nigerians react to Daddy Showkey's videos

Social media users have reacted differently to Daddy Showkey's rant to promoters who brought Floyd Mayweather to Nigeria.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Ayoanimashaun:

"Always resist the urge to explain yourself. Whatever the case, you will have those that will agree and disagree."

Iambarzini:

"What’s the difference between this and what MI said when Rick Ross came around? (Don’t throw stones please, I’m just asking)."

_Fs_0089:

"Dem carry #boxer go meet transportation minister. No be Mumu be that."

Mayweather meets Rotimi Amaechi in Abuja

Legit.ng previously reported that Rotimi Amaechi, Nigeria's minister of information, hosted an international guest in Abuja recently.

The visitor was an American boxing champion, Floyd Mayweather who came on a talent hunt mission.

Mayweather said he knows Nigeria has a lot of talents who are hidden and that his visit is to make sure such persons come to the limelight.

