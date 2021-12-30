Some criminals terrorising the peace of Nigeria have been eliminated by the Nigeria Polic Force (NPF) in Katsina state

However, at least 5 gallant police officers personnel lost their lives during different operations in according to reports

Sanusi Buba, the Commissioner of Police, Katsina state Command disclosed during a special press conference

No fewer than 38 suspected bandits were killed during different gun battles in Katsina state. This was disclosed on Thursday, December 30, during a ‘special press conference’ by Sanusi Buba, the commissioner of police, Katsina state Command.

Daily Trust reports that five gallant police officers also paid the supreme price while others sustained various degrees of injuries.

Five policemen were killed as 38 terrorists were gunned down during different operations in Katsina state. Photo credit: @ngpolice

Source: Facebook

The commissioner who was represented by SP Gambo Isah, the police public relations officer of the command paid tribute to the personnel who died in the line of duty.

According to him, at least 999 suspects have been arrested in connection with 608 reported cases, Channels TV reports.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Isah went on to note that in the report for the year, a total number of 874 arrested suspects were undergoing prosecution in various competent Courts of Law.

He added that a total number of 157 suspected Armed Robbers were arrested and 145 of them were charged to court while 12 are under investigation.

Buy guns, defend yourselves, Governor Masari tells Katsina residents

According to an earlier report by Legit.ng, a marching order has been issued to the people of Katsina by the state governor, Aminu Masari.

He called on residents of the state to arm themselves and confront bandits because security officials alone cannot tackle insecurity in the state.

The governor, who made the call while speaking during a media parley with journalists at the Muhammadu Buhari House in Katsina, said the number of security personnel is not enough to tackle the situation.

Bandits free 4 kidnapped victims after 67 days as gift to northern community

Meanwhile, six out of the 28 people who were abducted by bandits from Batsari town of Katsina state had regained their freedom.

The victims were kidnapped in May along with 22 others when the gunmen invaded the town.

After holding the resident captive for 67 days, the bandits noted that 4 out of the 6 were released as Sallah gifts to their community in Katsina.

Source: Legit.ng