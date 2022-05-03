The Nigerian Army has condemned the killing of two of its officers, Audu M Linus (retired) and) Gloria Matthew, by members of the outlaw group, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), and the Eastern Security Network (ESN), Legit.ng reports.

This was made known in a statement issued on Tuesday, May 3 by the Army spokesperson, Onyema Nwachukwu via the official Facebook page of the Nigerian Army.

According to the statement, the Nigerian described the killing as gruesome, barbaric, and despicable.

The statement read:

"This dastardly act, one too many, clearly portends the deep-seated hate, desperation, and lawlessness with which foot soldiers of IPOB/ESN have been unleashing terror on Ndigbo, whom they claim they are on a mission to protect and emancipate, as well as other innocent Nigerians who are resident or transiting the South East.

"This gruesome murder, in which they did not spare even their own child, clearly depicts callousness, impenitence and is indisputable a brazen act of terrorism perpetrated by IPOB/ESN."

Nigerian Army begins investigation

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Army has said that it will commence investigations in earnest to uncover the perpetrators of the killings.

The Army also expressed its heartfelt condolence to the family of the deceased.

It also urged the general public to help in the investigation process by providing useful information to apprehend the culprits

