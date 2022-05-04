Earlier, a two-story building collapsed along Cemetery road, opposite the health centre in the Ebute Metta area of Lagos state

This development led to the death of several persons and the injury of others but interestingly, it is thought-provoking in the polity

This article presents simple yet important ways to identify a looming building collapse or property

Mixed reactions have continued to trail the building that collapsed in the Ebute-Metta area of Lagos state. A development that has saddened that threw some families to mourning and others in disarray.

The bad news is that Nigeria, especially Lagos state has become the 'world’s junk-yard' of collapsed buildings, destroying properties worth billions of Naira.

But the good news is that apart from acts of terrorism or any natural disaster, a building doesn’t just collapse. It doesn’t just happen, it comes with warning signs. But many Nigerians either don’t know, recognize the signs or pay attention, The Nation reports.

Following the Ebutte-Metta building collapse, here are ways to identify an impending building collapse. Photo credit: The Punch

However, Identifying these signs doesn’t come at a great cost compared to the cost of an outright building collapse.

So when you see these 5 signs, know that your property is in danger of an imminent collapse. But identifying the signs and speaking to a professional early, will help them to initiate preventive measures.

Here are ways to identify an impending building collapse:

1. Cracks in the wall

Major cracks in your walls are indications of impending danger.

The most common causes of cracking are Ground movement (beneath foundations) caused by clay shrinkage, landslip, vibration, subsidence, settlement, heave, sway, and so on. Foundation failure due to the decay of soft clay brick, concrete erosion due to chemical contaminants, and so on.

2. Dilapidation

Dilapidation of a building means that the physical life of a building is tending to be expired, that is, the building is approaching a condition that would render it unfit for use. Such conditions of a building may occur due to various reasons like Natural decay and aging, Inadequate maintenance, Use of underspecified materials, and Bad workmanship to mention but a few.

3. House movement

House movement can be caused by defects, movement of the ground, foundation failure, decay of the building fabric, and so on.

A building doesn’t have legs but it can move, it was not built to move, so when it does, it is a sign of an impending building collapse.

If a structure is unable to accommodate this movement, cracking is likely to occur.

4. Moisture penetration

Moisture penetration is caused when water enters a building from the outside through faulty rainwater protection equipment or infrastructure.

There are certain parts of a building that shouldn’t be wet like the ceiling, the interior of the walls, and the floors.

These areas are structurally reinforced to resist moisture. So when moisture penetrates these barriers, it becomes a sign of a building collapse.

5. Bad foundation

A foundation is built to carry the weight of a building. So when there are visible signs of a bad foundation.

If you have noticed that your floors are out of level or appear to be sagging, bowing or dipping, this could indicate trouble.

Meanwhile, an appropriate understanding of building design and construction materials and the size, severity and effects of the fire and firefighting activities, both internally and externally, will help identify and assess signs of partial or structural collapse.

Ebutte-Metta: Buhari reacts, says building collapse rate now 'embarrassing'

On Monday, May 2, President Muhammadu Buhari, commiserated with families of those who died, sustained injuries, and were affected in the building collapse at Ebute Metta area of Lagos state, with search and rescue still ongoing at the site.

He also lamented the 'embarrassing' frequency of building collapse in the country, The Punch reports.

This comes after a three-story building collapsed on Sunday night at 32, Ibadan Street, Ebute Metta, Lagos.

Ikoyi building collapse: Wife of site engineer cries out, says husband has neither been found or declared dead

The wife of a site engineer at the Ikoyi high rise building which recently collapsed has cried out over the lack of knowledge of the whereabouts of her husband.

Narrating her experience so far to The Punch, she says she needs to know what exactly the status of her husband is.

Legit.ng gathered that the woman identified as Oladunni says she has neither seen her husband or found his body to ascertain his status since the day of the incident.

