Months after lifting the suspension of Twitter, now owned by Elon Musk, President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday, May 2, used the social media platform to send his heartfelt wishes to Nigerians, especially Muslims following the successful conclusion of the Ramadan fast.

As reported by Nigerian Tribune, President Buhari, when asked who he would like to be his anointed successor, he replied: “The person that Nigerians elect.”

This reply came after Buhari had been reminded that in recent times he had given a nod to several All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential hopefuls.

The president also made mention of a number of recent happenings in the country under his administration, with special attention to laudable achievements in the fight against terrorism, and crimes by his government.

The president said his administration is winning the war against terrorism and drug abuse (Photo: @Mbuhari)

Read the president's full speech:

1. After a period of fasting and reflection, this year, we have cause to welcome the occasion in hope. The battle waged against terrorists who falsely masquerade under the name of Islam is approaching its conclusion.

2. The fight has been long and hard. Final victory is within sight. Boko Haram and its offshoots’ final embers are now fading. Last month, the leader of ISWAP was killed in an airstrike. Since the New Year, thousands of fighters have surrendered.

3. The territories they used to occupy are now seeing the return of those who were forced to flee their barbarity. Normality is finally beginning to return to the Northeast. It is a long process. Yet it is one we are, together, now embarking upon.

4. With the designation of bandit groups as terrorists, the challenges of banditry & kidnapping are being tackled differently in the North-West and North-Central where the latest military acquisitions and Armed Forces are being fanned out across the region to thwart acts of terror.

5. The administration is equally getting impressive reports of the special operations to curb crude oil theft and illegal oil bunkering in the South-South, with millions of illegally refined products being impounded and illegal refineries destroyed.

6. While we are making progress cleaning the environment, some evil people are busy causing more pollution and destruction.

7. In response to the disturbing rise in criminal attacks targeting law enforcement and public facilities in the South East, concerted military operations to rid the region of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and Eastern Security Network (ESN) elements have, in recent weeks, led to the overrunning of IPOB/ESN bases, the seizure of weapons and the arrest of a large number of suspects.

8. I have recently approved the establishment of a Naval Base in Oguta, Imo State, among other interventions to strengthen the security of lives, property and critical national infrastructure in the region.

9. The reinvigoration of the war against drug abuse and illicit drug trafficking is also showing positive results as shown by the arrest of over 12,300 offenders including seven drug barons; the conviction of 1,400, counseling and rehabilitation of about 8,000 drug users.

10. The seizure of over 3.4 million kilograms of drugs and cash worth over N130 billion, all in 2021 has been recorded while the first Quarter of this year has seen the arrest of no fewer than 3,536 offenders including security personnel and a well-known billionaire drug baron.

11. The seizure of more than 65,000 tons of assorted drugs in this period sets a record for the nation.

12. On every front we are working hard to secure our nation. I expect increased coordination and cooperation among security agencies; the silo approach among the agencies must come to an end.

13. On my part I will continue to ensure that there is no shortage of funds to provide security for the citizens of Nigeria.

2023: Fear grips APC presidential aspirants as Buhari keeps mum on anointed candidate

Meanwhile, aspirants on the platform of the APC were in confusion and fear over the modality the candidate of the party would emerge after the primaries for the 2023 presidential election.

Although the aspirants have been declaring and have even started purchasing the party’s N100 million expression of interest and nomination forms, however, many of them are groping in the dark and uncertain about how the party’s candidate will finally emerge.

As a mark of respect, almost all the aspirants had approached Buhari to notify him of their intentions before declaring openly, but surprisingly they all got the same presidential endorsement response.

