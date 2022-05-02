Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari has reacted to the recent building that collapsed in the Ebutte-Metta area of Lagos state

The president in a statement through his media aide, Femi Adesina, decried the frequent building collapse in the country

Although the search and rescue operation is still ongoing at the site, Buhari however expressed pain over the incident noting that the development so far has become embarrassing

On Monday, May 2, President Muhammadu Buhari, commiserated with families of those who died, sustained injuries, and were affected in the building collapse at Ebute Metta area of Lagos state, with search and rescue still ongoing at the site.

He also lamented the 'embarrassing' frequency of building collapse in the country, The Punch reports.

This comes after a three-story building collapsed on Sunday night at 32, Ibadan Street, Ebute Metta, Lagos.

The president's message

Buhari’s condolence message is contained in a statement signed on Monday by his special adviser on media and publicity, Femi Adesina.

The president who is pained by the sad incident has called on stakeholders to work with professionals to put a halt to the trend, The Nation added.

He, therefore, wished those injured a speedy recovery and prayed for divine assistance in the ongoing search and rescue operations.

Another 3-storey building collapses in Lagos

This is just one out of many that have happened in recent times. In February, a three-storey building still under construction collapsed in Lagos state. The collapsed building was on Akanbi Crescent in the Yaba area of Lagos state.

The building collapsed into another building beside it. According to an eyewitness, a part of the building had collapsed late last year, but work did not stop.

A resident of number 29, Lawani Street, a street off the scene of the incident was reported to have claimed that her car was affected last year, when a section of the building collapsed, however, work continued despite the police being called in.

Ikoyi building collapse: Wife of site engineer cries out, says husband has neither been found or declared dead

The wife of a site engineer at the Ikoyi high rise building which recently collapsed has cried out over the lack of knowledge of the whereabout of her husband.

Narrating her experience so far to The Punch, she says she needs to know what exactly the status of her husband is.

Legit.ng gathered that the woman identified as Oladunni says she has neither seen her husband or found his body to ascertain his status since the day of the incident.

