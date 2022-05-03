Nyesom Wike, governor of Rivers, says he supports the agitation of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) but is against the violent activities linked to the group.

In recent times, IPOB and its security outfit, Eastern Security Network (ESN), have been blamed for the violent attacks in the south-east and parts of south-south.

But the proscribed group has denied involvement in the violent attacks in the south-east.

Speaking on Tuesday in an interview with Channels, the Rivers governor said there was a time Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB’s leader, was singing his praises over his support for the group’s agitation.

Wike added that his problem with IPOB started when they allegedly came to Rivers to set ablaze government properties and force their membership on the residents of Rivers.

“There came a time that IPOB was singing praises about Wike. Nnamdi Kanu was singing praises about Wike, saying he is their son,” the Rivers governor said.

“Why? I said to the federal government there is nothing wrong with people agitating. What is important is to listen to their agitations. What are they talking about? Sit down with them. Talk with them.

“My problem came, which I will not compromise with. They came to my state and burnt every infrastructure — the courts and police stations. The state put money in building the courts and everything; you came and burnt everywhere. Not only are you burning everywhere, you said we (referring to Rivers state) are part of you. And I said ‘no, don’t do that’. That is not correct.

“I support the agitation. I support that there is injustice against the south-east, whether anybody likes it or not. We should sit down and discuss it. What did I do wrong?

“When you are now coming to say ‘burn everything there (referring to Rivers). We own everything. I’m a governor.

“I asked them a simple question — ‘do you need to kill everybody in my area and burn down the infrastructure simply for me to say I’m with you?’ I said no.”

