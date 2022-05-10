Femi Gbajabiamila asked a representative of the Central Bank of Nigeria’s Governor, Godwin Emeliefe, to leave a meeting with aviation stakeholders

The speaker said Emefiele himself should be present at the meeting as the aviation issue was a matter of national importance

Emefiele, who eventually walked into the meeting about minutes later, gave reasons why he had to be represented before his eventual arrival

Kingsley Obiora, deputy governor, economic policy directorate of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), was asked to leave a meeting with aviation stakeholders.

The marching order was issued Femi Gbajabiamila, speaker of the house of representatives, on Monday, May 9, Channels TV reports.

The incident happened when the lawmakers met with stakeholders in the aviation sector over a plan by domestic airlines to halt their services, owing to the rise in the price of aviation fuel.

Femi Gbajabiamila asked Kingsley Obiora to leave a meeting with aviation stakeholders. Photo: The Cable

Source: UGC

Obiora, who represented Godwin Emefiele, the CBN governor, had initially told the lawmakers that his principal wasn’t available to attend the meeting.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

In reaction, Gbajabiamila said Obiora should take his leave and inform Emefiele that “there is nothing that can be as important as this right now”.

He said:

“The House recalled leaders from their various constituencies where they will be involved in primaries because of the urgency we attached to it, which the CBN governor should know better because the issue centres around FX rate and jet fuel price.

“It is imperative that the GMD, who is here, and the CBN governor, who calls the shot when it comes to FX availability should be here.

“I don’t want to get into much details because I will get very upset. Please, pass that message to him, that he was needed here—we all have important things to do—there is nothing that can be as important. Just pass that message to him.”

Meanwhile, Emefiele who eventually walked into the meeting about 30 minutes later, gave reasons why he had to be represented before his eventual arrival.

Godwin Emefiele approaches court over presidential ambition, sues INEC over alleged plan to disqualify

Recall that Legit.ng reported that Godwin Emefiele, headed to a Federal High Court in Abuja to seek a constitutional interpretation of his non-resignation while pursuing his political interests.

The CBN governor also filed a suit before the court over the alleged plan to disqualify him from the 2023 presidential primaries.

Though his lawyer, Mike Ozekhome, the CBN governor argued that he is not a political appointee and by provision of the constitution, he is expected to resign a month before the February 25, 2023, presidential election.

Source: Legit.ng