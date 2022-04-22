Following the incessant security breaches across the federation, President Buhari has held a crunch meeting with all the service chiefs

President who expressed his displeasure over the situation of security in the country called for the immediate release of kidnapped victims across the federation

It is believed that a strategic recommendation has been tabled to the president for review in order to intercept the perpetrators of these kidnaps

FCT, Abuja - President Muhammadu has issued a fresh marching order to all the service chiefs to rescue all kidnapped victims across the federation, PremiumTimes reported.

Buhari gave this order in Abuja on Thursday, April 22 during a crunch meeting with the service chiefs.

Speaking to state house correspondents, the national security adviser, Babagana Monguno said the president is not happy with the incessant security crisis in the country.

President Muhammadu Buhari has received a strategic recommendation from the national security adviser, Babagana Monguno to curb insecurity. Photo Credit: (Muhammadu Buhari)

He said:

“The President has directed all the operational and intelligence elements to rescue all of these innocent people immediately and unhurt. This is the basis on which other issues were discussed.”

Legit.ng gathered that during the meeting the police inspector general and the service chiefs including the chief of defence staff all reeled out the latest development within their jurisdiction.

Insecurity: Nigeria records 1500 kidnap cases in Q1 2022 - Reports

According to reports, statistics of mortality due to recent violent attacks by bandits and the Boko-Haram sect have risen to 3,000 while there has been almost 1500 kidnap across the country in the first quota of 2022.

Meanwhile, the national security adviser said he has tabled recommendations that can be used to curb security disorder in the country.

He further stated that efforts are ongoing to secure all the territorial land borders in other to avoid encroachment from external enemies.

Monguno further urged that the security of the country goes beyond security agencies arresting the situation, but requires collective efforts from everyone.

He said:

“Unless the wider society, right down to the local governments are willing to give the type of information needed in order to block the activities of these criminals, this situation will continue to linger beyond whatever time frame we are looking at towards ending this problem.”

Buhari opens up on insecurity challenges

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu has admitted that the country's biggest challenge at present is insecurity.

Speaking at an Iftar dinner with religious and traditional leaders at the State House, the president said it would be impossible for any responsive government to ignore the roles religious and traditional leaders could play in society.

While counting on the advice of members of the revered institution towards improved security in Nigeria, the president admitted that the country can only move forward with collaborative efforts.

Boko Haram, ISWAP members in disarray as troops launch fresh attack, kill many

In another development, some members of the Boko Haram terrorist group had been killed by troops of the Nigerian Military.

The troops deployed to Operation HADIN KAI also killed insurgents under the Islamic State's West Africa Province (ISWAP).

The spokesperson for the defence headquarters, Brigadier-General Bernard Onyeuko said several arms and ammunition were also recovered from the military operation.

