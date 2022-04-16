The federal government has opened a communication channel with the abductors of passengers on the Monday, March 28, Kaduna-bound train

This information was disclosed by the chairman of a group of relatives of victims of the ill-fated train Jimoh Fatai

Fatai said they are hopeful that their loved ones would be released and return home to their families in due time

Nineteen days after a Kaduna-bound train was attacked by some terrorists who operated in Kaduna state, the federal government has opened discussion channels for the release of those abducted.

Daily Trust reports that there might be light at the end of the tunnel as the federal government commenced discussions with the terrorists who abducted over 60 passengers from the ill-fate Abuja-Kaduna train on Monday, March 28.

Relatives of the abducted victims of the Kaduna-bound train said FG has opened communication channels with the abductors. Photo: @chibuikeAmaechi

Source: Twitter

Relatives of those abducted said they were informed by the federal government about talks with the terrorist groups to secure the release of their loved ones.

A relative speaks on the discussions

One of the relatives, Jimoh Fatai, the designated chairman of the group of relatives of the victims who spoke on the matter said the information got to them after the Federal Executive Council meeting on Wednesday, April 13.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

According to the relative, the minister of information Lai Mohammed had said that government is in dialogue with the terror group.

Fatai added:

“We are happy about it. We note and acknowledge it and appreciate the efforts of the government in that regard. What we are now appealing for is that government should speed up the process."

This new development follows an earlier 72-hour ultimatum issued by the relatives of victims to the federal government to facilitate the release of their loved ones.

According to Fatai, since the initial contact, the terrorists were yet to reach out to any of the family members of the abducted passengers.

He also advised the Nigeria Railway Corporation against any attempt to resume the Abuja-Kaduna train service.

Fatai warned that priority should be on the safety and release of those in captivity and not resuming activities at the train station.

Abuja-Kaduna train attack: Kidnappers have refused to speak to us, abducted passengers' relatives lament

Fresh details had emerged from some relatives of those abducted during the attack on the Abuja-Kaduna train.

The relatives said that the terrorists who are holding their loved ones captive have refused to have any dealings with them.

According to the relatives of the abducted victims, the Nigerian government has not shown any concern for their plight.

The family members confirmed that the terrorists have made it clear that they would only negotiate with the federal government.

Abuja-Kaduna train attack: Officials release fresh details on passengers' insurance, others

The federal government had said that passengers on the Abuja-Kaduna train were all insured but not against possible terror attacks.

This disclosure was made by officials of the federal ministry of transportation and the Nigerian Railway Corporation.

According to the officials, the train coaches, and rolling stock are also insured as the government is still working with the insurance companies involved to see what can be done.

Source: Legit.ng