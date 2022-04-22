President Muhammadu Buhari has reiterated his commitment to ending the incessant killings of Nigerians

The president said that Nigeria's number one greatest problem is the spate of insecurity across the country

Buhari made the disclosure while speaking with traditional and religious leaders who visited the Presidential Villa on Thursday, April 21

Nigeria's president, Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday, April 21, said that one of the country's biggest challenges is insecurity.

Speaking at an Iftar dinner with religious and traditional leaders at the State House, the president said it would be impossible for any responsive government to ignore the roles religious and traditional leaders could play in society.

The president has assured that his administration is committed to ending insecurity in Nigeria. Photo: Aso Villa

Source: Twitter

Daily Trust reports that while counting on the advice of members of the revered institution towards improved security in Nigeria, the president admitted that the country can only move forward with collaborative efforts.

He also appealed to the leaders to contribute to making Nigeria a better place in terms of the security situation.

His words:

”Today, insecurity is one of the greatest challenges facing Nigeria’s existence. This administration has invested more resources than any other to tackle insecurity.”

”We have acquired advanced equipment for our armed forces and the police to strengthen their capacity to confront terrorism and banditry. We have made adequate budgetary allocations for security."

Commitment to welfare of security agencies and operatives

According to the Punch, President Buhari also noted that every request made by the security agencies is attended to immediately to ensure the lives and property of the Nigerian people are secured.

He said:

”The success of our armed and other security forces also depends on intelligence about the activities of bandits and terrorists.

Those aiding and abetting terrorists are helping to destroy their own communities. Our traditional and religious leaders have a key role to play in terms of improving intelligence gathering about the movement of and activities of criminals in their domain."

Source: Legit.ng