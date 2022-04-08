As many Nigerians continue to grapple with the barring of the sim cards on the order of the federal government, many people have been asking different questions but unfortunately, there are few answers available.

In this report, Legit.ng brings to your all the necessary questions you need to know concerning your NIN Number (National Identification Number).

Questions and answers you need to urgently know as federal government bars sim cards. Photo: Isa Pantanmi

Source: Twitter

Here are such questions being asked by Nigerians:

Can NIN be linked to more than 1 SIM card?

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

According to the National Identity Management Commission, an individual can link a maximum of 7 SIM cards to one National Identity Number (NIN).

2. What is the NIN expiry date?

The National Identification Number (NIN) doesn’t have an expiry date.

3. How do I find out if my NIN number is linked?

You can find this out by dialing the USSD code prescribed by your subscriber. Or login to the NIMC mobile app to check if your SIM card is liked to your NIN

4. Will my bank account be blocked if my line is not linked to NIN?

No. Only SIM cards lines will be blocked. However, the federal government might decide not to allow you to receive sms which will prevent you from receiving debit or credit alert on the blocked phone number if the SIM card is linked to your bank account.

5. Is NIN the same as a national ID card?

No. They are different from one another. A National Identity card is a physical means of ID while NIN is the digital aspect of it.

6. How do I get my original NIN card?

You will be notified through SMS when it is ready.

NIN-SIM Link: 72 million subscribers groan over blocked lines as telcos count loses

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that telecommunication companies in Nigeria are hit hard due to the disconnection of over 72 million telephone lines in Nigeria on Monday, April 4, 2022.

The losses run into billions of naira, according to telecom experts who said the biggest losers in the government directive are the telcos.

The firms rely on the sales of airtime for revenue and the directive is a direct blow to their major source of income.

FG finally bars 72 Million Nigerians from making calls

Legit.ng has reported that following a directive from the federal government to telecommunication companies, over 72.77 million active telecommunication subscribers have been barred from making calls on their SIMs.

Recall that the FG had on Monday, April 4, ordered telecommunications companies to enforce compliance with its National Identification Number-Subscriber Identity Module policy.

It asked the companies to restrict all outgoing calls on all unlinked lines as the deadline for the verification expired on March 31.

Source: Legit.ng