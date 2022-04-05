Following a directive from the federal government to telecommunication companies, over 72.77 million active telecommunication subscribers have been barred from making calls on their SIMs.

Recall that the FG had on Monday, April 4, ordered telecommunications companies to enforce compliance with its National Identification Number-Subscriber Identity Module policy.

It asked the companied to restrict all outgoing calls on all unlinked lines as the deadline for the verification expired on March 31.

Telcos have now started complying with the directive.

Here is a sample of a message MTN sent its customers

Yello! Following the directive to bar SIMs not linked to NIN. Your line has been barred from making outgoing calls and sending SMS. To reconnect, dial *785# to link your NIN. To register for NIN, visit any MTN shop.

Source: Legit.ng