In efforts to encourage their users to link their National Identity Number (NIN) with their SIM cards, MTN is offering their customers incentives to make this happen.

According to the telecommunication giant, eligible customers will receive the airtime bonus based on their spend band.

The company which is doing this as a result of federal government's directive, has published some answers to guide Nigerians as they go about linking their lines.

Here are such questions and answers:

Who is eligible for the Customer Incentive for NIN Submission Offer?

All MTN customers who are yet to submit their National Identity Number (NIN) on their MTN lines will be eligible for the airtime bonus. Eligible customers will receive the airtime bonus based on their spend band.

How can I submit my National Identity Number (NIN) on my line?

A. Simple, you can submit your National Identity Number (NIN) for FREE by dialling *785*Your NIN#.

How will I check the status of my National Identity Number (NIN) submission?

A. You will be able to check the status of your National Identity Number (NIN) submission via the following channels for FREE:

USSD: Dialling *785*3#

SMS: Sending NIN to 785

Great! What do I need to do to access the airtime bonus?

Easy, the airtime bonus has already been credited to your line. So, all you need to do is, submit your National Identity Number (NIN) and once your NIN has been linked to your line, you will be able to access the airtime bonus.

Will I get any message once my National Identity Number (NIN) has been linked to my line?

Yes, you will receive a message informing you that you can now access the airtime bonus.

How will I check my NIN Incentive Airtime Bonus?

You can check your airtime bonus at any time by dialling:

*556#

*559*64#

What is the validity of the NIN Incentive Airtime Bonus?

The NIN Incentive Airtime Bonus will be valid for 7 days from the day the NIN is successfully linked to your line.

Example: If your NIN is successfully linked on 7th September, your bonus will be valid from 7th -14th September.

PLEASE NOTE: Any unused bonus will NOT roll over but will expire and be cleared on the day of expiry.

What activities can I perform with my NIN Incentive Airtime Bonus?

You will be able to perform the following activities with the airtime bonus;

National Calls @N24 (40K/sec)

National SMS @N12

Data Browsing @N15/MB

PS: The bonus CANNOT be used for International calls & SMS, roaming services, Share N’ sell OR to purchase bundles, VAS etc.

Which account will be charged first, the NIN Incentive Airtime Bonus or my Main Account?

Your national calls, SMS, data browsing will be deducted first from the NIN Incentive Airtime bonus account, after which subsequent charges will be deducted from other bonus/bundle/main accounts as applicable.

However, for YafunYafun and BetaTalk customers, first 1-minute call of the day will be deducted first from your main account, after which subsequent charges will occur from your NIN Incentive Airtime bonus/other airtime bonus/bundle/Main account as applicable.

