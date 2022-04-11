Nigerians across the country have been urged to ensure that their SIM cards are linked to the user's National Identity Number

The call was made by the leadership of the Nigerian Communications Commission on Sunday, April 10, following claims that the government has directed service providers to unbar blocked lines

The commission also advised Nigerians who have been disconnected to register their lines and then proceed to linking their NINs

With the growing outrage over the disconnection of SIM-Cards not linked to National Identity Numbers (NINs), the federal government has said that phone numbers affected would not be unbarred.

The disclosure was made by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) on Sunday, April 10.

A statement which was released by the commission's spokesperson, Ikechukwu Adinde, and seen by Legit.ng said all numbers not linked to a NIN will remain barred from making calls until users are affected obey the directive.

Nigerians have been advised to register their disconnected phone lines. Photo: NCC

Source: UGC

Debunking the claim that the commission had ordered that barred lines be unbarred, Adinde said the information circulating on social media is false and should be disregarded.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

No directive for unbarring disconnected SIM cards

The NCC spokesperson warned phone line users against the fake information which he noted was circulated on social media and websites with a viral weblink and a page displaying the NCC logo.

His words:

“The link and accompanying narrative represent patent misinformation and disinformation certainly designed to mislead the general public about the SIM cards that are barred from making calls, due to non-linkage with NIN at the set deadline.

Giving out more information, Adinde urged subscribers who are yet to link their SIMs to go ahead and register lines at accredited centres across the country and then link the NIN with their SIM cards through the various channels made available by the network providers.

NIN mistake: How to correct your name, date of birth and solve other related issues

Details had emerged on how to solve some challenges faced by mobile line users across Nigeria in connection with SIM cards linked to their NIN.

Legit.ng reported that in case you made mistake in your National Identity Number (NIN) or there is a need for you to update your data due to marital status and you don't know what to do, you can follow some the guide here if you wish to resolve it.

There are also some major reasons why you may want to modify your National Identity Number data including marital status, unintentional mistakes, wrongly spelt name and change of address.

NIN-SIM Link: 72 million subscribers groan over blocked lines as telcos count loses

The telecommunication companies in Nigeria have been hit hard due to the disconnection of over 72 million telephone lines in Nigeria on Monday, April 4, 2022.

The losses run into billions of naira, according to telecom experts who said the biggest losers in the government directive are the telcos.

The firms rely on the sales of airtime for revenue and the directive is a direct blow to their major source of income.

Source: Legit.ng