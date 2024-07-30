The Aviation Authority wants jet owners to submit operators holding permits for noncommercial flights (PNCF)

Technical logs are used to document any defects or malfunctions discovered on aircraft while in flight

The aviation authority said that noncompliance will result in the suspension of jet operators' operating permit

Legit.ng journalist Zainab Iwayemi has over 3-year-experience covering the Economy, Technology, and Capital Market.

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has demanded that jet operators holding permits for noncommercial flights (PNCF) submit their technical record by August 2 at the latest.

The aviation authority announced that failure to comply with the mandate will result in the suspension of aircraft operators' operating permit. Photo Credit: Dangote, Jupiterimages

Source: Getty Images

The Cable reported that Airlines employ a technical log to capture any flaws or failures found on aircraft while in flight, as well as specifics of any repair performed in-between planned trips to the base maintenance facility.

The aviation authority stated in a statement on Monday that the operating authorization of jet operators will be suspended for noncompliance with the mandate. The statement was signed by Oyerinde Modupe, the NCAA general manager (GM) of facilitation and economic regulation.

“This is to follow up on the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) previous correspondence regarding the submission of your tech log for the past two (2) years,” the aviation authority said.

“The authority is yet to receive the required documents from you.

“Therefore, in line with part (g) of the conditions attached to your Permit, you are again reminded to forward to the NCAA the Tech Log information of your operations for the last two (2) years by completing the Summary Sheet with details of number of Sectors flown per month per aircraft as indicated in the attached PNCF OPERATIONS TECH LOG FORM.

Legit.ng had earlier listed those that have private jet in the country to include Femi otedola, Allen Onyema, Bishop David Oyedepo and many others.

NCAA suspends operations of 10 private jet companies

Legit.ng reported that the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has issued a list of 10 private jet companies whose operations are illegal.

The NCAA disclosed that it suspended the companies' permits because they failed to complete a mandatory recertification process despite its orders.

The regulator said the firms misused their Non-Commercial (PNCF) permits by engaging in commercial activities.

Source: Legit.ng