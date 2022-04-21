After 35 years on the throne as the Olukoyi of Ikoyiland, Oba Yisau Bamitale Oyetunji Otunla, Kodaolu I has joined his ancestors

The monarch died on Monday, April 18, at the age of 75 after a brief illness, a statement by the Osun state government indicates

Governor Gboyega Oyetola has commiserated with the royal family of the Olukoyi of Ikoyiland in Isokan local government area over the demise

Ikoyiland, Osun state - Oba Yisau Bamitale Oyetunji Otunla, Kodaolu I, the Olukoyi of Ikoyiland in Osun state, has died at the age of 75 after a brief illness.

The monarch, who ascended the throne in 1987, reigned for 35 years, with residents of Ikoyi saying his reign was peaceful, Daily Trust reported.

Oba Yisau Bamitale Oyetunji Otunla, Kodaolu I, the Olukoyi of Ikoyiland in Osun state, has joined his ancestors.

Legit.ng gathers that Oba Yisau joined his ancestors on Monday, April 18.

In a statement issued by the commissioner for information and civic orientation, Mrs Funke Egbemode, Governor Adegboyega Oyetola commiserated with the royal family and the people of Ikoyiland.

The statement reads in part:

“The government of Osun State wishes to commiserate with the royal family of the Olukoyi of Ikoyiland in Isokan Local Government Area over the demise of Oba Yisau Bamitale Oyetunji Otunla, Kodaolu I, who joined his ancestors on Monday at the age of 75 after a brief illness.

“The 35-year reign of Oba Otunla was notable for utmost commitment and love for his people. He will be greatly missed.

“The government and the good people of Osun pray God grants him eternal rest, and his family and the entire Ikoyi town the fortitude to bear the loss.”

