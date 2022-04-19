Police boss, Usman Baba has confirmed CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi as the 25th Indigenous Force public relations officer

He made this development known on Tuesday, April 19, through a post shared on the official Twitter handle of the Nigeria Police Force

Meanwhile, CSP Adejobi was appointed in an acting capacity on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, after taking over from CP Frank Mba

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba has confirmed the appointment of CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, as the 25th indigenous Force Public Relations Officer.

The police boss made this known through a post shared on the verified Twitter handle of the Nigeria Police Force, on Tuesday, April 19.

The police boss noted that Adejobi has paid his dues in the Force.

IGP confirms the appointment of CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi as 25th Indigenous Force Pro. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force, @PoliceNG

Source: Twitter

He also highlighted the journey of the inspector into the Force and how he has carried out his duty effectively.

Usman Baba tweeted:

"IGP CONFIRMS APPOINTMENT OF CSP OLUMUYIWA ADEJOBI AS 25th INDIGENOUS FORCE PRO

"The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, psc(+), NPM, fdc, has confirmed the appointment of CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, mnipr, mipra, as the 25th indigenous Force Public Relations Officer."

He stated further:

"CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi studied Archeology and Geography (Combined Honours) from the Premier University in Nigeria, University of Ibadan. He holds a master’s degree in Peace and Conflict Studies from the same University.

"When he was posted to deputize the former Force PRO, CP Frank Mba. CSP Adejobi has carved a niche for himself in Police Public Relations Management with the experience he has gained serving as PPRO in different Police Commands and Zone for more than a decade."

IGP Baba appoints new police commissioners for 4 states

On Thursday, April 7, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Usman Alkali Baba, ordered the posting of CP Abutu Yaro, to the Edo state police command as the new commissioner of police in charge of the state.

In a statement signed by CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the force's public relations officer, in Abuja, and seen by Legit.ng, their posting was with immediate effect.

The statement said the IGP also ordered the posting of CP Sikiru Akande Kayode, CP Yekini Adio Ayoku and CP Mohammed Ahmed Barde to head the Adamawa, Kaduna, and Imo state police commands respectively.

Source: Legit.ng