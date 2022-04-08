New police commissioners have been deployed to Edo, Adamawa, Kaduna and Imo states respectively

In a statement issued on Thursday, April 7, the police boss, Usman Alkali Baba ordered the posting of the new commissioners with immediate effect

Meanwhile, the newly posted officers were urged to hit the ground running in the areas of crime-fighting and public safety

On Thursday, April 7, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Usman Alkali Baba, ordered the posting of CP Abutu Yaro, to the Edo state police command as the new commissioner of police in charge of the state.

In a statement signed by CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the force's public relations officer, in Abuja, and seen by Legit.ng, their posting was with immediate effect.

The statement said the IGP also ordered the posting of CP Sikiru Akande Kayode, CP Yekini Adio Ayoku and CP Mohammed Ahmed Barde to head the Adamawa, Kaduna, and Imo state police commands respectively.

The new commissioners of police were approved by the IGP Usman Baba. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

The post shared reads below:

IGP's words

Meanwhile, the IGP has charged the newly posted officers to hit the ground running in the areas of crime-fighting and public safety.

He also called for the total support and cooperation from members of the public to the new police helmsmen to enable them to perform optimally on their mandate.

Nigerians react

Nigerians took to the Facebook page of the Force and congratulated the new commissioners.

Prince Ilegbusi Omolade Taiwo said

"God bless Nigeria police force , I really have Passion to join the Nigeria police force as a detective . My mum is a serving inspector and she is a great motivation to me."

Adesunloye Samson wrote

"Congratulations to the affected compols, may God give them wisdom."

Saifullah Aliyu

"God bless Nigeria police congratulations."

Chiedozie Emeka pleads

"IGP should pls change Anambra State Police command please sir we're no more save thanks."

Ahmed Bolakale said

"Çongratulations to you sir CP Yekini Adio Ayoku Baraka llahu fihi Sir çongratulations to ilorites."

Olaniyi Faleye stated

"But why's that some officials will be in one division for almost 5 to 6 years without transfer to other station, for example officials posted to Apapa port Airport command, why, are they under permanent posting."

Keyphas Henrey said

"More grace to break limits and barriers especially to my boss cp Akande. Congratulations sir."

