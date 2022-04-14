A video of a police head lecturing his men on the need to serve without extortion and intimidation has surprised many

The police boss said the checking of people's phones must be stopped and anybody caught doing so will face the music

Nigerians who reacted to the clip said that they hope the officers act according to the instructions given

A video reposted by Tunde Ednut has shown a police chief addressing his men on the need to conduct themselves in an appropriate manner.

Reading from a piece of paper in his hand while adding explanations, he said that checking people's phones must stop.

The police boss said his officers should never check people's phones. Photo source: TikTok/@freelanews

Source: UGC

You will be dealt with

He asked them to never be caught taking civilians to the ATMs and extorting them, adding that whoever goes against the instruction would be dealt with.

Speaking further, he expatiated on the importance of being alert as a policeman, saying they should not sleep off in their vehicles and become vulnerable.

Watch the video below:

Below are some of the reactions:

iamjesspink said:

"Before you'll want to bring out your phone,you go don receive slap, this can't work in Nigeria."

benbills007 said:

"People that get coconut head..They won’t hear,,the government just need to work on their salary,if they pay them very well,they will stop feeding on the youths and misbehaving."

ogt_studioz said:

"Nothing you fit tell me, that man wey pit hand for back is Guilty AF."

claraobigeriaku said:

"You will know that he is well lettered. Trust me they will be praying for this man to be transferred from there. Ije ti bo lenu won."

viks_signature said:

"Most nigeria police have sense but you see those ones with tribal mark and always get drunk . Fear them."

lukassporo said:

"Na lie e dey enter their left ear dey comot for their right ear."

More than a million naira recovered from policeman

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the sum of N1.2 million was retrieved from the police after officers of the Ogudu Division police station extorted the money from a Nigerian man, Emmanuel Chibueze.

The retrieval was made possible with the help of Harrison Gwamnishu and his team at the Society Against Brutality and Behind Bars.

Presenting the cash money to the victim in bunches, Chibueze thanked those who made it possible for him to get his money back from the corrupt police officers.

Source: Legit.ng