The president of Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleman, has claimed that the Igbo are the problem of Igbo and are always destroying one another.

According to Sahara Reporters, Suleman in a sermon maintained the Igbos never support their own and would publicly disown one another.

Making reference to the struggle of Biafra, Suleman said if the nation was created, it would still be an Igbo man that would destroy it as they did not support one another.

Apostle Suleman is not happy with the disunity amongst the Igbo tribe of Nigeria. Photo credit: Apostle Johnson Suleman

Apostle Johnson Suleman's position

He made reference to the emergence of an Igbo Senate President Evan Enwerem whom he said was removed by another Igbo man, Chuba Okadigbo who was also replaced by Anyim Pius Anyim.

Suleman opined that the problem of the Igbos were the Igbos.

He said:

“If today they get that Biafra, it is an Igbo man that will scatter it. That is the truth.

“An Igbo man employs an Igbo boy to sell in his shop, he will wreck him. He will carry all the man's money, he will buy land. He wouldn't wait to be settled. The problem of Igbo is Igbo. I repeat it, if you sell your brother, even the buyers will not trust you.”

Nigerians react

Nigerians took to the official Facebook page of Legit.ng and expressed their opinion on the matter.

Innocent Ndubuaku wrote:

"It's not going to be as you think, God will surely help the Biafrans to manage very well and other countries will be there to copy ideas on rulership."

Emmanuel Nonso said:

"No matter how bad we destroy Biafra as they claimed.. It will still be 100 times better than Nigeria."

Chigozie Precious

"The same pastor said..the Igbos are catalyst's , an Igbo man crates job without the help of the government, how much more when he gets to the government house with all the resources."

Ike Smart said:

"No sir, I disagree with you. You don't know the Igbos well then. Every individual and tribe have their shortcomings. So is not an Igbo thing rather is a human thing."

Ezeudo Vincent Vinnasco wrote:

"Oga be careful and say what you know. Igbo love themselves and that’s why they are everywhere and doing great. All hail Biafra."

Jonasco DE Boss said:

"The same man that talks good about Biafra has turned against it

"Who knows how much they gave him

"Pastor okpuru step."

Mathew Ikpe Ajeyi said:

"I disagree with the pastor. The problem of the Igbo's is Nigeria. Nigeria refused to forgive & forget about the civil war. Nigeria has ignorantly been suspicious of the Igbo's while the Igbo's have put everything about the civil war behind them & forging ahead prosperously."

Chukwuma Anagba stated:

"Mr suleman if u are a pastor pls preach word of God and leave igbos alone,see, igbos love them self more than you love ur wife or even ur followers."

Godownslife Benson

"That is not true Igbo's love themselves don't judge from afar."

Martins Uzoh

"It still doesn't legalise forcing the Igbos to stay. Self actualisation and self determination are our rights. Whether we destroy it or not shouldn't bother Apostle."

2023: Igbo elders lobby powerful Nigerians, unveil stance, action plan this week

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, some Igbo elders have started lobbying powerful Nigerians on the need for a southeast presidency.

It was reported that the elders had constituted themselves as a lobby group to get Nigerians to buy into the quest to have the southeast produce President Muhammadu Buhari’s successor next year.

In the last couple of weeks, the elders have met with political, religious, community, and opinion leaders in the north, Middle Belt, southwest, and south-south to canvass support for power to rotate to the zone in 2023.

IPOB are poorly educated children, not terrorists, says Rochas Okorocha

In another development, Senator Rochas Okorocha declared that members of IPOB are poorly educated children in the southeast.

Okorocha made the comment in response to the crisis situation in the southeast triggered by agitations.

The senator representing Imo West Senatorial District said the issues bore down to bad leadership in the region, especially in his home state of Imo.

