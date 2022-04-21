Bola Ahmed Tinubu has what it takes to emerge victorious at the APC indirect primary adopted by the ruling party

This was the belief of Joe Igbokwe, an avowed supporter of the ruling party's national leader, on Wednesday, April 20

Igbokwe added that the indirect primary mode will weed out other 'unserious' presidential aspirants whom he alleged are only looking for money

There is a belief that the indirect primary mode adopted by the All Progressives Congress (APC) for its presidential primary will favour Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Such reasoning was put forward by Joe Igbokwe, a staunch supporter of Tinubu and an aide to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Igbokwe said Tinubu will floor other presidential aspirants at APC's indirect primary (Photo: Bola Ahmed Tinubu)

Igbokwe told The Punch on Wednesday, April 20, that the decision of the ruling party will work well for the former Lagos governor because he is the most popular among presidential aspirants in the party.

He added that the APC national leader also has deep structures as a strong backup for his presidential ambition.

Other aspirants are looking for money

According to Igbokwe, the indirect primary will weed off aspirants he called "boys that are looking for somebody to settle them."

His words:

“Indirect means that it is open and then you go to convention and the delegates will vote. Let’s wait and see, Asiwaju (Tinubu) will beat them. If they do it the other way (consensus), the Presidency can buy everything for somebody.

“The indirect primary is better for Asiwaju and it is going to weed off those boys that are looking for somebody to settle them that they want to be President. It’s going to clear the unserious people. Either way, Asiwaju is on the ground.”

2023 Presidency: What Buhari told APC governors, party leaders at NEC meeting

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday in Abuja urged members of the APC to be more mindful of the pitfalls that led to the ouster of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2015.

The president spoke at a meeting of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the ruling party, presidential spokesman Femi Adesina disclosed in a statement sighted by Legit.ng.

The president said:

“The PDP thought that only time could remove them, and the time actually came. They thought it was impossible to lose elections."

