An indigene of Akwa Ibom state, Bright Cletus Essien, has tied the nuptials with his Oyinbo sweetheart

Jaclynn Annette Hunt, who met Bright on social media platform Facebook flew into Nigeria for the sweet occasion that had none of her people in attendance

A friend of the groom who shared the wedding invite on Facebook stated that the lovebirds' relationship started with a hi

A United States engineer identified as Jaclynn Annette Hunt has walked down the aisle with her Nigerian love, Bright Cletus Essien.

The white lady had to fly into the country for the special occasion which was held on Sunday, April 17 at Divine Dominion Covenant Church of God, Obio Ibiono, Akwa Ibom.

They met on Facebook. Photo Credit: Alban Ekandem

Source: Facebook

It was noteworthy that family members of the Detroit bride were missing at the occasion that was well graced by friends and well-wishers of the groom.

A friend of the groom, Alban Ekandem, while making the announcement on Facebook revealed that the couple met on the social media platform.

Alban said he had thought it was a scam when he was invited for the wedding occasion.

He celebrated his friend the groom for proving him wrong and showing that what love cannot do doesn't exist.

He wrote:

"When he invited me for his marriage, I told him guy nah scam, he smile and said Bro she is coming, Finally she's here with us.

"It all started hi on Facebook and she accepted to marry you.

"Finally Bright you have really proven me wrong that What love can not do does not exist. Welcome Jaclyn to Akwa ibom state, Nigeria.

"Tomorrow is the day. Bachelor's night about to begin. , You can join us tonight.

"Congratulations bro. Very happy for you."

Alban also shared photos from the couple's wedding which he graced.

Nigerians react

Otobong-Prosper Inyang said:

"But lemme ask oo.

"Why was the traditional marriage being conducted in Ibiono?

"Wasn't it supposed to be conducted in the bride side??

"Epp a local man."

Mike Ebong said:

"Well history has been made in obio itak, when a white woman comes and marry a man . Congratulations bros,ur own better."

Samuel Isang said:

"Congratulations to him,but Detroit women and men are the most Dangerous set of people in USA oo.

"He should trade with caution."

Ikoedem Johnson said:

"Congratulations to them both but tell am make him carry that oyinbo go Uyo registry sharp sharp before she jets back to yankee, very important oooo."

Oyinbo lady celebrates her marriage to a Nigerian man

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a white woman had narrated how she met her man as she marked their 14th wedding anniversary.

In a post on Wednesday, February 16, she revealed that the man asked for her number in the Zurich club.

In response, she told him:

"If God wants it, we will meet again."

Two days after that response, their paths met. The woman revealed that their meeting again showed that God really had a plan for them.

