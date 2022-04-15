The traditional ruler of Kwali area council in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Hassan Shamidozhi was reportedly kidnapped by unknown gunmen

FCT, Abuja - Kidnappers of Hassan Shamidozhi the Bukpe of Kwali in Kwali area council of Abuja have beat down their asking ransom from N20 million to N6million, Guardian reports.

According to the newspaper, the kidnappers issued a 24 hours deadline to the families of the victim to pay up or risk losing the monarch.

The FCT police command has urged residents to shun fake news and false alarm. Photo Credit: (NPF)

Legit.ng gathered that Shamidozhi was kidnapped two weeks earlier in which an asking price of N20 million naira was placed on him for his freedom.

Reacting to the latest development, the family of the victim has appealed to security operatives to help rescue their leader.

FCT police mums at Kwali monarch's abduction

F.C.T police spokesperson, DSP Josephine Adeh is yet to issue a statement on the latest development.

Meanwhile, prior to the latest update, Adeh urged residents of Abuja to be calm and go about their daily businesses and not to be swayed by misleading information that Abuja is gradually being penetrated by rogues.

She said:

“The command categorically wishes to refute this baseless assertion and to reassure the good people of the territory that the security architecture of the command remains resolutely firm and uncompromising within the city centres and the suburbs.”

She further advised residents of Abuja to ignore and stop the consumption of fake news as it will only cause panic and misconception in the minds of people.

Adeh said the FCT police command will continue to maintain law and order in the state and urge residents to corporate with the police to ensure the proper execution of law and order.

She said:

“The FCT Police Command emergency lines are 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653, and 08028940883.”

How Abuja monarch was kidnapped

It will be recalled that Legit.ng earlier reported that some unknown gunmen stormed the palace of the traditional ruler of Bukpe community in Kwali Area Council and abducted him.

Shamidozhi, who was whisked away at gunpoint was abducted while sitting in front of his palace, taking fresh air.

According to reports, the monarch’s brother, who is the Chief Imam of the Community’s Central Mosque, Malam Jibrin D. Gimba narrated.

Daredevil terrorists hit Kaduna, dozens kidnapped

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that as if the Abuja-Kaduna train attack was not disheartening enough for Nigerians, terrorists have launched another deadly blow in the northern state.

A publication has it that some armed terrorists on Wednesday, March 30, invaded the low-cost housing estate in Zaria city, Zaria LGA of Kaduna and kidnapped an unspecified number of citizens.

Among those kidnapped were an officer of the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) and his son. Sources who spoke with the media outfit disclosed that the evil-minded criminals stormed the area on the night of Wednesday and announced their presence with sporadic shooting

Source: Legit.ng