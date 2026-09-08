Suspected thugs blocked a major access road to stop NDC presidential candidate Peter Obi from entering Makurdi

Isaac Fayose, younger brother of former Ekiti governor Ayodele Fayose, fired back at the youths involved in the blockade

Fayose questioned why Benue youths were being used against Obi amid attacks in the state

Isaac Fayose, younger brother to former Ekiti State governor Ayodele Fayose, has publicly condemned Benue youths after suspected thugs blocked the convoy of Nigeria Democratic Congress presidential candidate Peter Obi from entering Makurdi.

Legit.ng reported that the incident occurred when a group of individuals obstructed a key access road into the Benue state capital, preventing Obi from proceeding into the city.

Isaac Fayose sends message to Benue youths over move against Peter Obi. Credit: isaacfayose/peterobi

Source: Instagram

Following the disruption, Obi addressed the situation, making clear that his visit to the state was humanitarian in nature and not connected to any campaign activities. He also expressed concern over the troubling direction of Nigerian politics.

Fayose's Reaction to the Makurdi Incident

Isaac Fayose did not hold back in his response. Pointing the finger squarely at young Nigerians rather than politicians, he argued that poverty has been weaponised to corrupt the minds of the country's youth, turning them into instruments against their own interests.

"The actual problem we are facing in Nigeria right now is the youths, not even our politicians. They have used poverty to destroy the minds of several youths," Fayose said.

He went further, calling out the apparent contradiction in the behaviour of those who blocked Obi's convoy, particularly given the persistent security crisis in Benue State, where communities have suffered repeated attacks from armed groups.

"How can you, as a youth, allow people to kill your family members and continue killing your people, yet you are stopping Peter Obi from entering? You people can't even stop the terrorists who are killing your people," he added.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Isaac Fayose shared why he is certain of Tinubu's defeat in 2027.

Isaac Fayose defends Peter Obi following alleged attack by youths in Benue. Credit: isaacfayose.

Source: Instagram

The Instagram video of Isaac Fayose reacting to Benue youths' move against Peter Obi is below:

Isaac Fayose clarifies prayer video

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Isaac Fayose reacted after a video of him praying with Seyi Tinubu and Cubana Chief Priest for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu sparked speculation about his political allegiance.

Fayose explained that the gathering was a private social visit and insisted the prayer was spontaneous, not a sign of shifting loyalty.

He reaffirmed his commitment to Peter Obi and the Obidient movement, stressing he remains "101% Obidient" despite his personal bond with the Tinubu family.

Source: Legit.ng