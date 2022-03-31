Just in: Kidnappers Invade Abuja Palace, Kidnap Monarch

The traditional ruler of Bukpe community in Kwali Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), His Royal Highness (HRH) Alhaji Hassan Shamidozhi, has been abducted.

The monarch’s brother, who is the Chief Imam of the Community’s Central Mosque, Malam Jibrin D. Gimba, confirmed this.

His Royal Highness (HRH) Alhaji Hassan Shamidozhi, has been abducted. Photo: Daily Trust

He said the monarch, who was seated in front of his palace taking fresh air, was whisked away at gunpoint.

“I just walked into my house after he his palace when he said he wanted to take some shower after which he will come out rest in front of his palace to take some fresh air,” the brother said.

“Some few minutes later, I started hearing gunshots… I watched through my window and discovered that the kidnappers had whisked him away.”

Gimba, who said the abductors of the monarch had not made any contact with the family, said the attack was the third in the community.

He said hours after the abduction, some policemen visited the community but later left.

