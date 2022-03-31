The low-cost housing estate in Zaria city, Kaduna, was attacked by terrorists on the night of Wednesday, March 30

Sources calim that the attackers shot sporadically when they invaded the the estate and kidnapped a NCS officer, including his son

This attack cames just two days after terrorists bombed an Abuja-Kaduna train which left a lot of persons dead

Zaria LGA, Kaduna - As if the Abuja-Kaduna train attack was not disheartening enough for Nigerians, terrorists have launched another deadly blow in the northern state.

A publication by The Cable has it that some armed terrorists on Wednesday, March 30, invaded the low-cost housing estate in Zaria city, Zaria LGA of Kaduna and kidnapped an unspecified number of citizens.

The terrorists seem to be on an taacking spree to send the state government a fearful message (Photo: The Governor of Kaduna State)

Source: Facebook

Among those kidnapped were an officer of the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) and his son.

Sources who spoke with the media outfit disclosed that the evil-minded criminals stormed the area on the night of Wednesday and announced their presence with sporadic shooting, Sahara Reporters added.

One of the sources said:

“Yes, there was heavy attack in Low Cost area this night at about 10pm."

However, Mohammed Jalige, spokesman of the Kaduna state police command, claimed ignorance of the development as he has not received any report on it.

Kaduna train attack: Governor Nasir El-Rufai reveals he warned FG against night journeys

Meanwhile, Kaduna state governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai had revealed that he warned against night journeys on the Kaduna-Abuja rail line.

El-Rufai made the statement while speaking to one of the survivors of the terrorist attack which occurred on Monday, March 28.

In a video posted by on Twitter, Mallam El-Rufai said after listening to the passenger:

“You know, I told the minister to stop operating after 5 pm. The evening train, I said they should discontinue it. Because we knew they were likely to attack at night.

“The passenger who told the governor that he works with the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) confirmed that the terrorists abducted a lot of people.”

Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, former governor of Rivers state is the minister in charge of transportation.

