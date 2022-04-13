The federal government has said that passengers on the Abuja-Kaduna train were all insured but not against possible terror attack

This disclosure was made by officials of the federal ministry of transportation and the Nigerian Railway Corporation

According to the officials, the train coaches, rolling stock are also insured as the government is still working with the insurance companies involved to see what can be done

Passengers on the Kaduna-bound train attacked by some insurgents were not insured against a terror attack, the federal government has said.

Speaking on insurance for passengers on the train, officials of the federal ministry of transportation and the Nigerian Railway Corporation said insurance covers the train and those who board them on various incidences but not terror attacks.

Officials have said that passengers on the ill-fated Abuja-Kaduna train were not insured against terror attacks. Photo: @Chibuike Amaechi

Source: Twitter

According to the officials, efforts are currently being made to figure out how the insurance companies would support the Nigerian government on this attack by terrorists on the Kaduna-bound train on Monday, March 28.

N50 payment by passengers as premium insurance

A close review of the train tickets usually boarded by each passenger shows that there is N50 payment made as premium insurance.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

However, confirming the insurance fee, the official who pleaded anonymity reiterated that the train itself is insured.

The official said:

“Why we have not gone public about this yet is because they (insurance companies) said that any terrorist act is not covered by insurance.

“But on the train tickets, for every passenger, N50 is paid as premium for insurance. The train itself is insured but that does not cover acts of terrorism or banditry."

“However, we are still trying to convince them (insurance firms) to see reasons why something could be done. But the argument has been that acts of banditry and acts of God are not insured.”

NRC confirms no insurance for passengers against terror attack

Another official who works with the NRC added that two different companies are responsible for the insurance of every train passenger.

The official noted that there are other different firms handling insurance for the train coaches and rolling stock among others.

The source said:

“Yes, we have about two Nigerian insurance companies that are in charge of passengers’ insurance, while the train itself is being handled by other firms."

Kaduna train attack: Expatriates spotted as terrorists release another video of kidnapped victims

The terrorists responsible for the attack on the Abuja-Kaduna train had released another video of abducted victims.

In the two minute-30 seconds video, the abductees were seen begging the federal government to come to their aid.

Speaking on why they released the new video, the terrorists explained that they had sent messages to the Nigerian authorities.

Abuja-Kaduna train: After Dr Chinelo, police officer who was a victim dies

In a previous report by Legit.ng, one of the victims of the attacked Abuja-Kaduna train, Sergeant Muhammad Haruna Funtua, had been confirmed dead after battling multiple injuries.

Funtua, according to the report, was shot in the head and chest during the deadly attack by terrorists who are yet to be identified and arrested by security agencies.

A source disclosed that the victim died on Tuesday, April 5, in Funtua town, Katsina state where he was receiving treatment.

Source: Legit.ng