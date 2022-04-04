The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has shared an update on passengers on the ill-fated Abuja-Kaduna train

One hundred and forty-six passengers are unreachable a week after the train was attacked by terrorists

The NRC managing director, Fidet Okhiria made this known on Monday, April 4, disclosure via a statement

A week after terrorists attacked the Abuja-Kaduna train, the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) said at least 146 passengers have not been reachable.

Fidet Okhiria, the NRC managing director who made the disclosure in a statement on Monday, April 4, said the number of safe passengers had risen to 186, The Punch reported.

He went on to note that since Tuesday morning, March 29, 51 phone numbers are either switched off or unreachable, while 35 contacts rang with but no response from the other end.

He also noted that 60 phone numbers on the manifest when called, responded non-existent.

The NRC boss clarified that 22 persons are reported missing by their relatives and eight persons were confirmed dead.

Part of the statement read,

“51 phone numbers on the manifest are either switched off or have not been reachable since Tuesday morning and 35 phone numbers on the manifest are ringing, but no response from the other end. 60 phone numbers on the manifest when called, responded non-existent."

Abuja-Kaduna attack: NRC shares crucial update on passengers

This development is coming after the NRC on Saturday, April 2, confirmed the safety of 170 passengers aboard the train.

Okhiria said the corporation was collaborating with relevant authorities to guarantee the safety of the other passengers.

The NRC managing director noted that resources have been moved to the accident site to ensure the prompt resumption of normal train services.

Kaduna train attack: El-Rufai government receives luggage of 100 affected passengers

Following the deadly attack by terrorists on the Abuja-Kaduna train, the Kaduna state government has received the luggage, valuables, and other belongings of some affected passengers.

According to Daily Trust the items, according to the state government, were handed over to the state security operatives, who gathered them from the scene of the attack.

This was disclosed in a statement by Samuel Aruwan, commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs.

