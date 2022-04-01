Singer Banky W has taken to social media with exciting news for his fans and supporters as it concerns his political ambition

The entertainer in an Instagram post announced that he is now a member of the PDP while declaring his candidacy for the House of Representatives

Banky’s announcement sparked mixed reactions from some Nigerians in the online community

Nigerian entertainer Olubankole Wellington aka Banky W has returned to social media informing fans and supporters of his intention to serve as a federal legislator representing Eti-Osa local government area of Lagos state in the coming 2023 election.

Banky who launched his political career under the Modern Democratic Party (MDP) in 2019 equally informed his supporters that he has pitched his tent with the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Banky W joins PDP. Photo: @bankywellington

Source: Instagram

The Yes or No singer in a video post shared on his official Instagram page recounted how his last run had taken a toll on him while calling for support as he answers the call to serve again.

“We must engage with Nigeria where it is, not where we prefer for it to be. We must no longer be content to shout from the sidelines. We must get into the system to fix it," Banky W wrote on his page.

Watch his announcement video as shared on Instagram below:

Mixed reactions trail Banky W's announcement

simiesiri said:

"Yes! We’re solidly behind you. Thank you Banky May God be with you on this path, amen."

lalaakindoju said:

"We are with you. Definitely not easy, but we are with you. Most importantly God is with you. We move."

oyinkus said:

" I, particularly, like the fact that you are running again and on the platform of PDP. Not a PDP or APC fan though. However, we must be strategic in politics."

nora.luxuryhair said:

"That was how desmond Elliot betrayed us."

@ezeh_pat said:

"Those of you against Banky W's decision to run under PDP, I have this question for you; if he decides to run again in a smaller party like he did the last time, are you going to help him run an EFFECTIVE sensitisation campaign at the grassroots? Keyword is "Effective"!!!"

@Deejay_slowburn said:

"PDP and APC has been Running Nigeria to the ground for how many years now and you think Banky W joining PDP will change anything? you expect banky W to make any significant change under PDP? you are the one lying to urself."

Source: Legit.ng