President Muhammadu Buhari in what might be termed a serious shakeup on Saturday, February 12, redeployed some of the aides of Aisha Buhari and disengaged others.

The president also appointed a former lawmaker, Muhammad Zorro, as the senior special assistant on public affairs and strategy to the office of the First Lady.

Moreover, three aides of the first lady have been redeployed to the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Boss Mustapha.

The shakeup was announced by the presidency (Photo: Aso Rock Villa)

Source: Facebook

The moves were disclosed in a statement released on Saturday by a presidential media aide, Femi Adesina.

The statement titled President Buhari approves Sami Zorro SSA to First Lady, redeployment and disengagement of others read:

“Those affected by the redeployment are: Dr. Mohammed Abdulrahman who was Senior Special Assistant to the President on Health and Development Partners and Personal Physician to the First Lady; Hadi Uba who was Special Assistant to the President on Administration and Wole Aboderin who was Special Assistant to the President on Non-Governmental Organisations, NGOs.

“Also approved with effect from February 11, is the disengagement of Zainab Kazeem, the Special Assistant to the President on Domestic and Social Events, Office of the First Lady.

“Zorro, a famous journalist, brings to the new job decades-long experience in media practice, publishing and unionist leadership.:He was at various times President, Nigeria Union of Journalists, West African Journalists Association and the Federation of African Journalists.

“He was in the House of Representatives where he chaired the committee on Internally Displaced Persons, Refugees and Initiatives on North East.”

Meanwhile, Aisha on Thursday, February 10, travelled by train from Kaduna state to Abuja, the nation's capital via rail.

Her aide said the move was meant to encourage more Nigerians to use that mode of transportation.

It was gathered that the train left Kaduna at 4 pm and arrived in Abuja at past 6 pm. The president's wife was in the company of a few aides and her younger brother, Mahmud Ahmad, also known as Mod.

The first lady travelled from Kaduna state. She flew into the northern state from Kano by air and then decided to travel by train to Abuja.

Source: Legit.ng