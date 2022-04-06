Pastors Dies on Pulpit While Preaching Against Money Ritualists, Church Scatters

A Deacon at the Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA) in Ogun state has slumped and died while preaching in the church

A deacon at the Evangelical Church Winning All, Onikoko, Abeokuta, Ogun State, Francis Ogunnusi, has died while preaching in the church on Sunday.

The late deacon was the Baale of Onikoko community, near the Panseke area of Abeokuta.

Our correspondent gathered that Ogunnusi was on the pulpit on Sunday preaching against the get-rich-quick syndrome that had become the order of the day in different parts of the country.

Francis Ogunnusi has died while preaching in the church. Photo: Screenshot/Goldmine

Source: UGC

Our correspondent saw a video where the deceased was heard warning those killing others to get rich, saying when they died, the money would be taken by other people.

Ogunnusi, while preaching in Yoruba, said:

“The money you make through unlawful means, killing people, su*king human blood, when death comes, it will belong to another person.”

However, as his interpreter was about presenting the words in English language, Ogunnusi fell with the microphone in his hand.

This led to commotion in the church hall, as people rushed him to a hospital.

A member of the church, who did not want to be identified, said the victim was rushed to the Federal Medical Centre, Idi Aba, Abeokuta, where he was pronounced dead.

Source: Legit.ng