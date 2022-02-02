Former President, Olusegun Obasnajo, has described the destruction and burning of his Benue farmland as bad development

Obasanjo said he appreciates the efforts of the government at the state and local level with a view to fish out the suspected criminal who carried out the act

The former president also it is heartwarming that no life was lost during the attack on his 2,420 hectares of mango plantation

Nigeria's former president, Olusegun Obasanjo, has reacted to the attack on his farmland at Hawe in Aliade area of Gwer East local government of Benue state by some suspected hoodlums.

The Punch reports that the former president said the destruction and burning down of his 2,420 hectares of farmland is a bad development.

The former president described the attack on his farm as a bad development Photo: Chief Olusegun Obasanjo

Source: UGC

In a statement issued by his special assistant on media, Kehinde Akinyemi, in Abeokuta, Ogun state, Obasanjo said government at the state and local government level have taken up the matter.

Noting that he is assured that the governments would fish out the perpetrators of the crime, the former president thanked all those who identified with him over the incident.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

The statement also said that despite the huge loss caused by the attack, it is gladdening to note that no single life was lost in the incident.

Channels Television had reported that the chairman of the local government where the incident occurred told Benue state governor, Samuel Ortom that the 2,420 hectares of mango plantation belonging to Obasanjo have been razed down.

Emmanuel Otserga said over half of the mango farm, covering over 139 hectares of land was razed by some suspected hoodlums.

He added that following the issue, four suspects have been arrested and more were being trailed to ensure they are all brought to justice.

Otserga said:

“From the look of things, the fire was caused by the deliberate act of mischief-makers. The farm is well safeguarded, there is no way fire can cross over from any quarter into the farm”.

Ortom sad over burnt Obasanjo’s farm in Benue, orders full-scale investigation

The Benue state governor, Samuel Ortom is deeply touched by the fire incident on former President Obasanjo's farm.

Governor expressed sadness on the incident in a statement he issued on Tuesday, February 1, in Markurdi, the state capital.

According to him, security operatives have been ordered to go after the perpetrators and bring them to book.

Obasanjo's farm torched as armed men attack firefighters

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that some parts of Orchard Farm located in Benue belonging to the former president was recently set ablaze by some aggrieved persons.

It was reported that persons in Gwer local government area where the farm is located claimed that the place was torched by some youths who were requesting compensation for the 2,420 hectares of land.

The director of fire service in the state, Donald Ikyaaza, who confirmed the incident noted that officers were immediately sent to the scene upon receiving distress calls.

Source: Legit.ng