The National Identity Number (NIN) is compulsory for students who intend to register for the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and Direct Entry (DE).

However, many students have been left stranded as their NINs do not work while trying to complete their registration ahead of the exams.

NIMC explains how to resolve the NIN issues regarding JAMB 2023 UTME/DE registration. Photo credit: Olukayode Jaiyeola/NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

For students experiencing this difficulty, the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has revealed what to do to resolve it.

The commission has released a statement asking affected students to send an email to nimc-jamb2023@nimc.gov.ng.to get the issue resolved.

How to correct date of birth

NIMC also explained the processes involved if students or any other person wants to change their dates of birth.

N15,000 Remita payment receipt

Birth certificate and 2 other documents showing the DOB

Court affidavit

Application to the DG/CEO

Kindly visit any NIMC centre to apply for modification.

In another related development, the federal government, through the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), has introduced virtual National Identification Number (NIN) tokens known as “Tokenization”.

A statement by the commission explained that the NIN Tokenisation is to protect people's data privacy through the use of an encrypted, coded version of the NIN instead of the actual NIN which is used for everyday transactions.

The major goal of the NIN Tokenization, as simply explained by the NIMC's director-general, Engr Aliyu Aziz, is to protect the personal information of the NIN holders. The use of tokens instead of the actual NIN will eliminate or reduce incidences of illegal retrieval, usage, transfer, and storage of NIN, the NIMC DG noted.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the NIMC said the current NIN slip would be gradually phased out.

This was as the commission introduced a new slip which is downloadable from the NIMC portal.

You can print out and even laminate the Improved NIN Slip in plastic now and keep it as a handy physical means of identification that fits easily into your pocket, purse or wallet.

Source: Legit.ng