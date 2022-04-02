The lawmaker representing Kaduna Central district, Senator Uba Sani, has congratulated Nigerian Muslims on the ocassion of the 2022 Ramadan fast

Senator Sani said the period of fasting should be seen as a time to appreciate Almighty Allah for his mercy and blessings on mankind

Uba also urged the people of his constitency to remain united in order to defeat the common enemy to destroy Kaduna communities

Kaduna, Kaduna - Senator Uba Sani representing the Kaduna Central district has joined other world leaders in felicitating with Muslims across the globe the start of the glorious month of Ramadan, while urging special attention to the poor.

Legit.ng reports that Sani who recalled that Ramadan is one of the five pillars of Islam, said it is a time to apply effectively the key values of self-tolerance, forgiveness, sacrifice and love as well as a time to touch the lives of the less privileged and vulnerable in society through acts of charity.

Senator Uba Sani has congratulated Nigerian Muslims over 2022 Ramadan fasting. Credit: Uba Sani.

Source: UGC

He said:

"I urge us to seize the opportunity of this Ramadan period to reflect on the problems of our country and pray fervently for Allah’s divine intervention. We must remain united in order to defeat the common enemy that has sought to destroy our communities.

"I wish my dear constituents and the good people of Kaduna state a glorious Ramadan. May the spirit of this holy month stay in our heart and illuminate our soul from within."

Ramadan commences as moon finally sighted in Nigeria

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that the National Moonsighting Committee announced that year 2022 Ramadan fasting would commence on Saturday in In Nigeria.

It was reported that this was announced in its official Twitter page on Friday, April 1.

Nigerian Muslims have been awaiting the proclamation of the sighting of the Ramadan moon or otherwise by the Sultan of Sokoto and President-General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III.

The Sultan had earlier urged Muslims across the country to look out this year’s Ramadan after sunset on Friday April 1, which is equivalent to 29th Sha’aban 1443 AH.

Source: Legit.ng