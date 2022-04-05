Months after their marriage, celebrity lovers Stan Nze and his wife Blessing have taken their fans on a short trip down memory lane

The husband and wife released a video that documented the special moment they agreed to marry each other

The emotional video sparked reactions on social media with some netizens wondering why they both had to cry

Nollywood actor Stan Nze and his wife Blessing tied the knot in September 2021, but they have only just shown fans a vital part of their love story.

The actor and his wife took to Instagram with an adorable video that document the precious moment they took the big step of saying yes to each other.

Stan Nze shares emotional proposal video. Photo: @stannze

Apparently, the actor had planned to take his wife out of the country for a vacation and propose to her on the trip.

Unfortunately, Jessica was busy with a movie project at the time and had to postpone plans made by her lover.

In a bid to make up for the disappointment, Jessica recounted how she planned some surprises for Stan’s birthday which was just a few days from her own.

Jessica had no idea that her lover had gotten wind of the plan and he also had an intention to pop the big question at the surprise party.

Watch the sweet video as shared on Instagram below:

Social media users react

okeyjudeofficial said:

"I remember this day like it was yesterday. Your home is immensely blessed in Jesus Name, Amen."

iam_favor_ said:

"God bless your union richly, healthily, wealthy and abundantly Amen."

ekayfoods_calabarspecial said:

"Oh my God how I love you both is indescribable❤️."

iampeaceaim said:

"Because of this your decision my love and respect for you is hitting the roof ❤️."

muhammedgift46 said:

"I can understand the cry especially when u have been broken too many times."

Stan Nze opens up on decision to get married

Source: Legit.ng