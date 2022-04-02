The race for the 2023 election is getting tougher by the day following defection by party faithful in the ruling APC

This is as Salihu Tanko Yakassai, a former spokesman to the governor of Kano confirmed his membership in the People’s Redemption Party (PRP)

The former media aide was received into the party’s fold, at the party secretariat in Abuja on Friday, April 1

The People’s Redemption Party formed in 1978, is one of the oldest political parties in the country

Former media aide to the governor of Kano state, Salihu Tanko Yakassai has announced he joined the People’s Redemption Party (PRP) following his departure from the All Progressive Congress (APC).

Legit.ng gathered that Yakasai defected to PRP alongside two others; Imran Jino and Ibrahim Inna.

Salihu Tanko-Yakasai, a former Special Adviser to Kano State has joined the People’s Redemption Party (PRP). Photo credit: Salihu Tanko Yakasai

Source: Facebook

The politician made the disclosure on Friday, April 1, in a post shared on his Facebook page

He said:

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

"I've always admired PRP because of its ideology, determination, despite the problems that oppress politics of this era, and I've always liked its history. The interview I had with some of her leaders was one of the reasons I decided to join PRP.

After prayers, counseling, and contemplation, that's why I decided to join PRP Victory party, our party of inheritance, grandparents party, the party of the masses!"

Ganduje’s former aide Yakassai dumps APC, gives stunning reasons

Recall that the former media aide announced his departure from the ruling APC via his official Instagram handle on Monday, March 21.

He stated that his reason for his departure from the party is due to the continuous failure of the party to uphold his campaign promises and mandate to the people.

He went further to reflect on his ordeals in 2020 where he suffered persecution at the hands of the incumbent governor for speaking the truth over the administrative failure of the party.

DSS arrest Ganduje's aide Salihu Yakasai for criticizing Buhari

Meanwhile, Yakasai was arrested by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) for criticizing President Muhammadu Buhari.

Yakasai in a series of tweets critiqued the administration of the president for its failure to curb the incessant security problems in the country.

He reflected on the abduction of about 317 female students of Government Girls Secondary School in Jangebe, Zamfara state, said the kidnappings had become too frequent.

Source: Legit.ng