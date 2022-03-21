Yakassai says the failure of the party to uphold its campaign promises and mandate informed his decision to leave the party

He said despite the failure of the party in its first term in power, a second chance for attornment in 2019 was not utilized to save the image of the party

The former media aide to the incumbent governor of Kano state, Abdullahi Ganduje maintained strongly that he cannot be a part of an untruthful circle of politicians

Former media aide to the governor of Kano state, Salihu Tanko Yakasai has announced his departure from the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC).

Yakassai made this known via his official Instagram handle on Monday, March 21.

He stated that his reason for his departure from the party is due to the continuous failure of the party to uphold his campaign promises and mandate to the people.

He said:

“I am among those that traveled around the country to advertise the party of APC when it was established, from the constituency level to the state and the country at large. I have sacrificed my life with the sacrifices of the party, building the party, hoping to bring new change in this country, with removing millions of Nigerians from our hardships, suffering, and making wealth. You have a job to do with Security and the rest.

“In 2019, we went out again for votes seeing that maybe four years was too small for a good thing seeing how the issues went bad, so we requested people to vote for our APC government, which was won once again. In two of them. The sad thing is that in the first and second elections, all makeup didn't pay for soap, the government and the party have all dismissed their issues again.

“Gazawa has no father, everyone is running away from it. You'll see nobody wants to be called a failure, even if that's the case. But APC, its rulers don't even believe they are failing, they just see that there is no government that worked like them.

“Every day you hear them praising themselves, they think they are better than others. The sad thing is that they don't even know the situation of the poor in this country, the money for everything is too much in this country, you can't even get something with your money. The security issue has gone down because hundreds of people were killed in the north in one day is not a surprise, he has stopped threatening people. Everything is bad in this country.

He went further to reflect on his ordeals in 2020 where he suffered persecution at the hands of the incumbent governor for speaking the truth over the administrative failure of the party.

He said:

“Since I joined politics 20 years ago, I'm trying my best to be honest. Those who know my political history will confirm this. This is why during the PDP regime we criticized their government according to their leadership.

“Okay, but if I cancel them because of their failure, then it is necessary to criticize APC since it has failed if it will be justice. I have done my best to see that things have been fixed from the political party to the extent that the world has seen.

“This led to me being suspended from work in October 2020, then I was arrested and deported in February 2021 because I said the federal government failed on mats. The alarm of security.

“Well according to these reasons, why do I find it fit to stand on my opinion without being mocked, and also advised my close family, friends, and politicians we walk together, I have decided to give up on APC, my party. And out of it today, Monday, March 20th.”

Yakasai however said his next line of action in his political career is on halt at the moment pending when he is done consulting.

He said:

“I will continue to contact my future, and other political colleagues, to decide the next step I will take soon politically.”

Source: Legit.ng