The National Moonsighting Committee has announced that this year’s Ramadan fasting will commence on Saturday in In Nigeria.

This was announced in its official Twitter page on Friday, April 1.

Nigerian Muslims have been awaiting the proclamation of the sighting of the Ramadan moon or otherwise by the Sultan of Sokoto and President-General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III.

The Sultan had earlier urged Muslims across the country to look out this year’s Ramadan after sunset on Friday April 1, which is equivalent to 29th Sha’aban 1443 AH.

The Director of Administration of the NSCIA, Arc. Zubairu Haruna Usman-Ugwu, said:

“If the crescent is sighted by Muslims of impeccable character on the said evening, then His Eminence would declare Saturday, 2nd April as the first day of Ramadan 1443 AH. If, however, the crescent is not sighted that day, then, Sunday, 3rd April, automatically becomes the first of Ramadan, 1443 AH.”

However, the Ramadan crescent moon was sighted in multiple locations in Saudi Arabia on Friday evening, prompting the announcement of the commencement of Ramdan fasting by the Kingdom’s Supreme Court.

Muslims follow a lunar calendar consisting of 12 months in a year of 354 or 355 days. Sighting a crescent moon heralds the start of Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic calendar.

Source: Legit.ng