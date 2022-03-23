Due to the upcoming Ramadan fast, the Kano state government has made some adjustments in the 2021/2022 school calendar for primary and post-primary schools

The state Ministry of Education reduced one week from the 13 weeks earlier scheduled for the second term while one week was added to the planned vacation

It was learnt that the ministry made the adjustments following the request by parents and other relevant stakeholders

Kano - The Kano state government has approved the adjustment of the 2021/2022 school calendar for both public and private primary and post-primary schools operating in the state ahead of the upcoming Ramadan fasting period.

The spokesperson of the Kano State Ministry of Education, Aliyu Yusuf, said in a statement that the adjustment followed the outcry of parents and other relevant stakeholders, Daily Trust reported.

Legit.ng gathers that the parents and other stakeholders hinged their request on the need by the government to allow their wards to observe complete Ramadan fast at home, considering the significance of the month.

The statement noted that one week was reduced from the 13 weeks scheduled for the second term, while one week was added to the vacation to make it five weeks.

It directed all concerned schools operating in the state to close with effect from April 1 to May 8.

Be vigilant, Kano education commissioner tells parents

Meanwhile, the education commissioner in Kano, Malam Muhammad Sanusi Sa’id, appealed to parents and guardians to be extra vigilant on their wards during the vacation because of insecurity.

He urged them to engage their wards in productive activities such as extra lessons as well as listening and watching educational programmes during the vacation.

