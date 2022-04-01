Ramadan: Nigerian Muslims await Sultan’s proclamation as Saudi Arabia announces date
- The crescent moon which signals the commencement of the Islamic fasting period has been sighted in Saudi Arabia
- According to the Saudi Arabia Supreme Court, this year’s Ramadan fasting will commence on Saturday, April 2
- Nigerian Muslims will, however, have to wait for an announcement of the moon sighting in the country from the Sultan of Sokoto
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia announced that the holy fasting month of Ramadan will begin Saturday, April 2, following the sighting of the crescent moon on Friday, April 1.
Source: Legit.ng