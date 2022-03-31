The US government is constructing a new consulate in Lagos in partnership with the state government

According to the President Joe Biden-led administration, the new consulte in Lagos will be its biggest across the world

This was revealed on Thursday, March 31, by the US ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Leonard, during the groundbreaking ceremony

Lagos - The United States government on Thursday, March 31, boasted that new $537million consulate in Lagos state will be its biggest ever in the world.

This was the opinion of the US' ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Leonard and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu at the Eko Atlantic City in Lagos.

The consulate will be completed in 2027 (Photo: The Nation)

Source: UGC

During the groundbreaking ceremony for the consulate, Leonard stated the consulate will be completed in 2027, The Nation reports.

She noted that the 10-storey consular complex will generate about $90milion into the state's and the nation's economy.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Good news as US embassy releases new update for intending visa applicants

Meanwhile, the US mission in Nigeria had announced an extension to the validity of the visa application fees made by Nigerians to September 2023.

A statement by the US Embassy in Nigeria said the action is aimed at accommodating applicants who have been facing difficulty in booking appointments for the non-immigrant visa category.

The US said that with thousands of Nigerian visa applicants, securing appointment dates have become a herculean task as some of the earliest appointment dates is nine months from the date of booking.

However, contrary to the one-year validity of the visa fee - from the date of payment, the US said it has extended the validity to enable applicants to get an appointment date.

It also said that the US Embassy is working with the consulate in Nigeria to restore the routine consular services that were suspended in the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The US government said:

“The United States Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria understand that many visa applicants have paid the visa application processing fee and are still waiting to schedule a visa appointment.

“We are working diligently to restore all routine visa operations as quickly and safely as possible."

Source: Legit.ng